WES Attends EMA Principals Breakfast

Last month, Wellington Elementary School’s Media Specialist Cathy West and Principal Dr. Maria Vaughan attended the annual Educational Media Association (EMA) Principals Breakfast. The meeting was held at Hilton’s Doubletree Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens. West and Vaughan enjoyed listening to the guest speaker, author John Spencer. Spencer is co-author of LAUNCH: Using Design Thinking to Boost Creativity and Bring Out the Maker in Every Student. They also got to catch up with colleagues and share experiences with each other. Shown above are Principal Dr. Maria Vaughan and Cathy West.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools