Calendar For April 28 – May 4, 2017

Saturday, April 29

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hold a trail clip and walk cleanup at Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 a.m. Bring clippers, gloves, and wear long pants and shirt for protection. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The Walk for the Link to benefit the South Florida Link Coalition will be held Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeeheelee Park. Call Amber Ahern at (772) 634-5682 or visit www.facebook.com/southfloridalinkcoalition for more info.

• Barnes & Noble at Wellington Green will host a storytime featuring the book The Wonderful Things You Will Be on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m., with activities to follow. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Learn & Earn: The Investment Club Advantage” on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. Investment clubs are a proven way to learn and practice investing skills in a mutually supportive group setting. Better Investing Education will teach operating guidelines of investment clubs, stock study procedures and resources that are available. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions is a video game concert giving fans and newcomers of all ages the chance to experience the evolution of Pokémon like never before. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Sunday, April 30

• The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County will hold children’s storytelling and arts and crafts featuring Ella’s Trip to Israel at the Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) on Sunday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. For more info., call (561) 615-4974 or visit www.jewishpalmbeach.org/israeldays.

Monday, May 1

• Hair Cuttery and the National Network to End Domestic Violence are joining forces for Hair Cuttery’s latest Share-A-Haircut Program. On Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2, for every haircut purchased at one of Hair Cuttery’s nearly 900 salons, a free haircut certificate will be donated to a victim of domestic violence. Visit www.haircuttery.com/locations for more info.

• Applications for the Beautiful Wellington Grant Tier IV will be accepted Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. All applications will be independently evaluated by a selection committee on May 11. This grant offers homeowners up to $1,500 per address in matching funds for exterior painting and pressure washing, aesthetic-based landscaping, installation of irrigation to maintain vegetation, minor facade repairs, and driveway/parking pad/walkway repair or replacement. For more info., call the Community Services Office at (561) 791-4796.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host English Exchange for adults on Mondays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 894-7529 to pre-register.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will meet Monday, May 1 at the Okeeheelee Park Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.). Refreshments are at 7 p.m. with the program at 7:30 p.m. Call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

Tuesday, May 2

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Bingo Bonanza for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, May 2 at 3:30 p.m. A bingo game for every interest and age, there will be pictures for the little ones and words for the readers. Winners receive a prize. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show that you loved or hated, while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the FAU Pine Jog Environmental Education Center (6301 Summit Blvd.) featuring the ASE Photography Club’s annual show by Dr. Peter J. Lekos. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) will host its Tzedocrates Discussion Group on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. The group encompasses an exploration of vital issues and topics in today’s world, guided by a search for righteousness, employing the Socratic method for discussion. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

Wednesday, May 3

• The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 of Royal Palm Beach will meet Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). For more info., call Marge Herzog at (561) 798-9875.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: Birdhouse Book Art for adults on Wednesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. Transform paperback books into beautiful decorative birdhouses. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host After-School Game Time for ages 8 to 12 on Wednesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. Have a blast indoors with board games, card games and video games. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Let’s Play: Gaming for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. featuring PS4 multiplayer games, Wii games, card games, board games and snacks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, May 4

• Pierce Hammock Elementary School (14255 Hamlin Blvd.) will hold its Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Parents planning to register students must bring a shot record on form DH680, a physical within the year on form DH3040, two proofs of residency and an original birth certificate. For more info., call (561) 633-4500.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host English Exchange for adults on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Create a Memory Page for adults on Thursday, May 4 at 2 p.m. Create artful displays to commemorate special events. Bring personal photos and your imagination. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The YWCA Run for the Roses Pre-Derby Tea will be held Thursday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Hotel (363 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach). Call (561) 640-0050 or visit www.ywcapbc.org more info.

• Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free Neil Diamond tribute concert at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writer’s Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve your fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, May 5

• The John Picano Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, May 5 at 7:30 a.m. at the Mayacoo Lakes Country Club. The tournament benefits the South Florida Fair Scholarship Fund. For more information, or to register, contact Lorie Stinson at (561) 790-5245 or lorie@southfloridafair.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids for ages 4 to 10 on Friday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. Make a fun, exciting craft and a new friend at this family crafting event. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Spotlight on Young Musicians, a Kravis Center Community Outreach Event, will take place Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group will be at the Kravis Center’s Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will hold a free screening of Rogue One on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• Royal Palm Beach will hold a free Star Wars Movie Night with food trucks featuring the new hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Friday, May 5 at 8:15 p.m. at Commons Park. Call (561) 790-5149 for more info.

Saturday, May 6

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive in Stormwater Treatment Area 1E in Wellington on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• A fundraising golf tournament to benefit Danny Ponce will be held Saturday, May 6 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Winston Trails Golf Club in Lake Worth. Proceeds will benefit the Ponce family to aid with Danny’s recovery and continued medical treatment. For more info., call Diana Ponce at (561) 685-9867.

• Palm Beach Atlantic University will hold its 2017 commencement ceremony at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. For more info., visit www.pba.edu.

• CAFCI will hold its Student Assistance Award Ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the original Wellington Mall. Funding for the awards is raised by generous donations from CAFCI members, community partners/stakeholders and from proceeds generated from CAFCI’s Annual Friendship Ball. For more info., visit www.cafcipbc.org.

• The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will present American Tapestry on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit www.yspb.org.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free Led Zeppelin tribute concert by Pure Zeppelin on Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Sunday, May 7

• The Women of the Western Communities will host its Diamonds are Forever Spring Brunch, Fashion Show & Auction, featuring the fashions of Dress Barn and Bacio Bacio Bridal Salon with special guest emcees Mo and Sally from KOOL 105.5 on Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington). Tickets are $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by Monday, May 1. For more information, or to order tickets, contact Terri Wescott at tmwescott@yahoo.com or Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011 or mair.armand1@gmail.com.

Monday, May 8

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. Practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

