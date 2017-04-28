‘Star Wars’ Movie Night At Commons Park

The Village of Royal Palm Beach will host “Revenge of the Fifth,” a free “Star Wars” movie night featuring Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park on Friday, May 5. The movie will start at 8:15 p.m.

The evening will also feature more than 15 food trucks. Come early for special character appearances. Guests are invited to come dressed as their favorite “Star Wars” character. Be sure to bring seating. For more info., visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

Briefs