Talia Fradkin Presents At PBAU Scholar Conference

Palm Beach Atlantic University held its sixth annual Interdisciplinary Research Conference on March 29 and 30. The conference provides an opportunity for faculty and students to share their research among a community of scholars.

The conference is open to all fields of research and promotes communication between the disciplines. This year’s theme was “Focus on Your Future.”

Among the student presenters was Frederick M. Supper Honors Program student Talia Fradkin of Wellington, whose presentation was on “The Effects of U.S. Policy on Medical Waste Management and International Trade in Hazardous Waste: Its Impact on the Environment and Human Rights in Florida and Worldwide.”

Fradkin is a pre-health major and active in student government.

ABOVE: Talia Fradkin presents her findings at the conference.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People