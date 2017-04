Patients at the Children’s Hospital at Palms West had a special surprise Saturday, April 15. Pepsi donated dozens of stuffed bunnies that were given out to the children by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Explorers. Easter Bunny Inc. provided the bunny costume for the PBSO distribution. For more information, visit www.palmswesthospital.com.



