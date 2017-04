The Village of Wellington held its annual Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 at the Village Park softball fields off Pierson Road. Egg hunts were divided into four age groups: ages 2 and under, ages 3 to 4, ages 5 to 7 and ages 8 to 10. At each egg hunt, two eggs had a pink bunny ticket inside, indicating a special prize. The prize baskets were sponsored by the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

