Calendar For May 12 – May 18 2017

Saturday, May 13

• The 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place Saturday, May 13. The public is asked to help feed the hungry by placing bags of non-perishable food near their mailbox for pick up by their letter carrier. The food will be donated to the Palm Beach County Food Bank and other agencies. For a list of recommended food donation items, visit www.pbcfoodbank.org or call (561) 670-2518.

• Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden will host the 13th annual Connoisseurs Garden Tour, a Mother’s Day tradition, on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, with visits to nine local gardens. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Christie’s Critters Spring Scramble golf tournament will take place Saturday, May 13 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Dunes Course at Palm Beach Polo & Country Club (11198 Polo Club Road, Wellington). The cost is $120 per golfer or $450 per foursome, and includes green fees, a cart, a lunch buffet and more. There will also be contests, including a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit www.christiescritters.org.

• The St. Rita Parish Flea Market will take place in the parish parking lot (13645 Paddock Drive, Wellington) on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Baked goods and coffee will be for sale. For more info., call Pauline at (561) 247-7087.

• The Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor Sisterhood (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will hold its Lilith Discussion Group on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. For info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stories & Songs for You (Cuentos y Canciones para Ti) for ages 2 and up on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. Parra Cebeira and students from John I. Leonard High School will be here to read stories and act them out in both Spanish and English. Make a craft to remember the fun time you had at this bilingual experience. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• CAFCI and the Village of Royal Palm Beach will host Cultural Diversity Day on Saturday, May 13 from 3 p.m. to sundown at Veterans Park in Royal Palm Beach to celebrate cultures while increasing knowledge of others and sharing diverse heritages. For more info., call (561) 790-5149 or visit www.cafcipbc.org.

• The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County will meet Saturday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Main Library on Summit Blvd. featuring Dr. John Philip Colletta’s video lecture “Assembling an Account of Your Discoveries.” After the video, board members will answer questions. For more info., call (561) 616-3455 or e-mail ancestry@gensocofpbc.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Miniature Gardens at the Beach for ages 10 and up on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. Create a relaxing, seaside miniature garden to get you in the summer mood. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Dungeons & Dragons for ages 12 and up on Saturdays, May 13 and May 20 at 2 p.m. Adventure in the world of Dungeons & Dragons with fellow wizards and warriors. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Franklin Academy will present The Adventures of Tom Sawyer on Saturday, May 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Kravis Center’s Helen K. Persson Hall. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free Billy Joel Tribute Concert by the Turnstiles on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• Actors’ Workshop & Repertory Company (1009 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach) will present a return engagement of the play Miss Margarida’s Way by Roberto Athayde on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m., Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. Visit www.actorsrep.org for more info.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host Roar & Pour on Saturday, May 13 beginning at 4:30 p.m. with food from the Summer Grill and cold drinks from the Tiki Bar featuring a craft brewery tap-takeover, and the Heart tribute band Lifeline at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org for more info.

Sunday, May 14

• The Robert Sharon Chorale will celebrate spring on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at the DeSantis Family Chapel (300 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach), performing Cole Porter and Andrew Lloyd Webber songs in flowing harmonious medleys. Visit www.rschorale.com or call (561) MUSIC-45 for more info.

• Chabad of Royal Palm Beach (129 Sparrow Drive) will host a Community Barbecue on Sunday, May 14 starting at 4 p.m. The barbecue will be a family event where everyone is welcome. For more info., call (561) 225-1766.

Monday, May 15

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Monday Morning Coloring for all ages on Monday, May 15 at 10:30 a.m. Take time to relax and color. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Storytelling: I’ll Tell You Mine, If You’ll Tell Me Yours for adults on Monday, May 15 at 2 p.m. Explore the art of storytelling. Spontaneous group participation may occur. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 7 to 12 on Monday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Work by yourself or as a team to bring building challenges to life. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Mid-County Democratic Club will meet Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach featuring a legislative session wrap-up by state senators Kevin Rader and Bobby Powell and State Rep. Matt Willhite.

Tuesday, May 16

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Beginner’s Series Figure Drawing for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, May 16 at 2 p.m. Learn to draw by attaining and practicing the fundamentals of figurative drawing. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Key Chain Design for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m. Create and design key chains to put on a bag or add to your keys. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Are You Board? Game On!” for adults on Tuesday, May 16 and Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m., and Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. Discover new games and reacquaint yourself with old favorites. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to show off, battle, trade and make new friends, or try your hand at a Pokécraft. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will host its 12th annual Rare & Unique Native Plant Auction on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Mounts Botanical Garden Auditorium in West Palm Beach. For more info., visit www.palmbeach.fnpschapters.org.

Wednesday, May 17

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce will host “Meet Mark Bellissimo,” a special luncheon event, on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Bellissimo will discuss his plans to extend the equestrian season year-round by appealing to and contracting with large-scale sporting events, tournaments and summer festivals designed to bring more dollars to Wellington businesses. For more info., call (561) 792-6525 or visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Mental Health Month: Positive Parenting on Wednesday, May 17 at 2 p.m. Learn about different parenting styles, as well as utilizing positive parenting to strengthen your relationship with your child and manage misbehavior. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “I Love Art!” for ages 8 to 12 on Wednesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. Create something new each month. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Anime Nation for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. View new anime titles. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Coloring Club for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials are provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Writers Reading Open Mic for ages 18 and up on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Writers are invited to share their work in this open mic event. Preferred reading length of no more than five minutes of a family-friendly subject matter. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Thursday, May 18

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Health and Wellness Seminar on Stroke Prevention at the Wellington Community Center on Thursday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. Call (561) 753-2476 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Watercolor Coloring for Adults: Floral Edition for ages 16 and up on Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. Celebrate the beauty of nature’s bounty. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Lego Bricks for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, May 18 at 2:30 p.m. Play, imagine and create with Lego bricks. Call (561) 790-6070 for info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Cookie Book Club for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. What happens if you invent a new name for something that already exists? Step 1: Grab a copy of the book Frindle by Andrew Clements. Step 2: Read it. Step 3: Eat cookies and share your thoughts about the book. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Gulfstream Goodwill Industries’ 16th annual In Tune, In Step, In Style Talent Show returns to the Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College on Thursday, May 18. The show, which will follow the theme “A Time to Shine,” is set to feature participants from Gulfstream Goodwill’s West Palm Beach Adult Day Training and Traumatic Brain Injury programs. Guests will have the option to bid on unique pieces of art created by program participants. Bidding will begin at 5 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. The show begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.gulfstreamgoodwill.org/events.

• Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, May 18 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free tribute concert at 6:30 p.m. by the Doo Wop Mob. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Western Business Alliance will host its May Business After Hours Event on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wild West Diner. Visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com for more info.

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce will host part three of the three-part series Becoming Your Best Brand Ambassador, presented by Earl Stewart, on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Suri West in Wellington. Stewart is well-known for pioneering unorthodox customer service methods at his car dealerships. For more information, or to register, visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hold Dollar Night Baseball on Thursday, May 18 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter. Meet at the box office before 6:15 p.m. to buy a $1 ticket. Game time is at 6:30 p.m. Contact John Fenner at johnwf001@yahoo.com or (586) 350-3235 for more info.

Friday, May 19

• The Wellington Wahoos will host a long course swim meet at the Wellington Aquatic Complex from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. The entire pool will be closed during the meet, however the pool will be open to the public when the competition is not in progress. For more info., call (561) 791-4770, or visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/aquatics.

• MNM Productions will present Monty Python’s Spamalot from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, June 4 at the Kravis Center’s Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The fourth annual Clinics Can Help Golf Classic is set for Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at Madison Green in Royal Palm Beach. Visit www.clinicscanhelp.org or call (561) 640-2995 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Family Fun Hour: A Day at the Spa for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, May 19 at 4 p.m. Bring your favorite adult and work together on different creative projects. This month will be “a day at the spa” with nail art and homemade facial masks. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free screening of the movie Monster Trucks on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

