Calendar For May 5 – May 11, 2017

Saturday, May 6

• The Wellington Wild Fastpitch Association’s 19th annual Walk on the Wild Side Tournament will be held at Tiger Shark Cove Park on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, with about 70 teams entered to compete over the weekend. Call Angela Lacy at (561) 239-0623 or e-mail afranklinlacy@aol.com for more info.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive in Stormwater Treatment Area 1E in Wellington on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in John Prince Park (2520 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth) on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• A fundraising golf tournament to benefit Danny Ponce will be held Saturday, May 6 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Winston Trails Golf Club in Lake Worth. Proceeds will benefit the Ponce family to aid with Danny’s recovery and continued medical treatment. For more info., call Diana Ponce at (561) 685-9867.

• Palm Beach Atlantic University will hold its 2017 commencement ceremony at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. For more info., visit www.pba.edu.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Wii U Gaming & Crafts for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m., and Anime Club at 3 p.m. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• CAFCI will hold its Student Assistance Award Ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the original Wellington Mall. Funding for the awards is raised by generous donations from CAFCI members, community partners/stakeholders and from proceeds generated from CAFCI’s Annual Friendship Ball. For more info., visit www.cafcipbc.org.

• The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will present American Tapestry on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit www.yspb.org.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free Led Zeppelin tribute concert by Pure Zeppelin on Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Sunday, May 7

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk in Frenchman’s Forest in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday, May 7 from 8 to 10 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Women of the Western Communities will host its Diamonds are Forever Spring Brunch, Fashion Show & Auction, featuring the fashions of Dress Barn and Bacio Bacio Bridal Salon with special guest emcees Mo and Sally from KOOL 105.5 on Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington). Tickets are $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by Monday, May 1. For more information, or to order tickets, contact Terri Wescott at tmwescott@yahoo.com or Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011 or mair.armand1@gmail.com.

Monday, May 8

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Write, Read & Critique for adults on Mondays, May 8 and May 22 at 9:30 a.m. Join in an informal discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their works in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a May Flower Craft Series for ages 18 and up Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. Each class will focus on a different medium to create flowers, which will be used to adorn a bonnet. Then, wear the festive bonnets at an adult tea party, presenting the elements of a formal tea. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. Practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Tuesday, May 9

• Kravis on Broadway will present The Sound Of Music from Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 14 in the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tween Gaming for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m. Bring a friend for Wii gaming and board game fun. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Wellington will hold a Walk and Talk in the Goldenrod Community on Tuesday, May 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. For info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stitching Starters Beginning Crochet for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. Learn the basics of crocheting. If you know how to crochet already, bring your projects to work on. Bring a size H, I, J or K hook and a skein of worsted weight yarn. Materials will not be provided. Participants must be able to work independently. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ’n’ Stitch for ages 9 and up on Tuesdays, May 9 and May 16 at 5 p.m. Want to learn crochet fundamentals? Meet new people, and share your ideas and knowledge with others. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Anime Otaku Club for ages 12 and up on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. Hang out, watch anime, play games and eat snacks while you talk with friends about all the coolest stuff from Japan. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Wednesday, May 10

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Legal Resources with government research services librarian Jayme Bosio on Wednesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. Review both print and online resources that will help with legal research needs. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “It’s Mother’s Day!” for ages 5 to 12 on Wednesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. Create a fun card for the special lady in your life. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m. Join in a jam session with favorites and lots of instruments. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Card Sharks for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. Play Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon or just a regular card game. Play against others, trade and make new friends. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, May 10 at the PGA Boulevard Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens. Networking takes place from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program following. The May program topic is “How to Navigate Community Connections” with speaker Lois Margolin. For more info., call Sam Markwell at (561) 644-2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Trivia Night for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. Show off everything you know about movies, shows and more. Test your knowledge and your teamwork as you battle to be the best. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, May 11

• County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay and other elected officials will host the Fantastic Food Giveaway on Thursday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hands Park (500 NW Fifth Street, Belle Glade). Families will receive a carton of food at no charge, while supplies last. Registration is not required. The event is sponsored by Farm Share. For more info., contact Kelley Burke at kburke@pbcgov.org or (561) 355-2206.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Craftapalooza for ages 2 to 8 on Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. Choose to create multiple crafts from fun selections. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “Moms Are Marvelous!” for ages 4 to 7 on Thursday, May 11 at 3 p.m. Bring that special lady in your life to cuddle up for a story, dance together and make an art project. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free 1980s tribute band concert at 6:30 p.m. For info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• Clematis by Night will present Cover Up, a rock concert with modern heavy riffs, blissful solos and down-tempo soulful ballads on Thursday, May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit www.wpb.org/events for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will hold a Mother’s Day Tea Cup Bouquet Craft for adults on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Make a beautiful Mother’s Day gift. Bring in your own tea cup or one will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Friday, May 12

• Actors’ Workshop & Repertory Company (1009 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach) will present a return engagement of the play Miss Margarida’s Way by Roberto Athayde on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. Visit www.actorsrep.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Musical Melodies with Mr. Alex for ages 2 to 5 on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Play with puppets, make beautiful music, and wiggle with scarves and ribbons. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Royal Palm Beach will hold a Mother’s Day Senior Party at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center on Friday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. For more info., call (561) 790-5149.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its After-School Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, May 12 at 3 p.m. Use Lego bricks to work on creative projects. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Time for Ozobots!” for ages 8 and up on Friday, May 12 at 4 p.m. Explore the imaginative side of robotics while learning about logic and computer coding. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Western Pines Middle School (5949 140th Avenue North) will hold its annual Fine Arts Festival on Friday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Students will use this evening to showcase their talents and display some of their projects from the year. For more info., call (561) 792-2500.

• Franklin Academy will present The Adventures of Tom Sawyer on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Kravis Center’s Helen K. Persson Hall. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

