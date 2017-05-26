Central Palm Beach County Chamber Holds Annual Gala, Biz Awards

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual gala and business of the year Awards on Saturday, May 20 at the Kravis Center. Congratulations to the businesses award recipients. Small Business of the Year: HNM Menswear; Large Business of the Year: Retreat at Palm Beach; Chamber MVP of the Year: David Leland, Print It Plus; and Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: Stephen Basore, TKM Bengard Farms. The chamber thanks Presenting Sponsor Westlake by Minto; Décor Sponsor Mercantil Bank; and Corporate Sponsors Florida Public Utilities, Republic Services, Retreat at Palm Beach and Wellington Regional Medical Center. Special thanks to Chamber Partners: Bethesda Health, BB&T, the Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches, Coast to Coast Pharmacy, Emergency Specialists of Wellington Regional Medical Center, Equestrian Sport Productions, Florida Crystals, Florida Power & Light, Gonzalez, Shenkman & Buckstein, Independent Imaging, LA Podiatry, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, Lewis, Longman, & Walker, Michell Consulting Group, The Palm Beach Post, Palms West Hospital, Print It Plus, the Royal Inn, the Schumacher Family of Dealerships, Shutts & Bowen, Signs by Tomorrow, TD Bank and Waste Management. Shown above, the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce 2017 board members are honored during the gala. Photo courtesy Tracey Benson Photography

