haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Forgotten Soldiers, Memorial Park Partner For Memorial Day Service

By at May 26, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach invites the public to attend the 12th annual “A Day to Remember” Memorial Day service hosted by Palm Beach Memorial Park on Monday, May 29 from 11:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every year there is a unique theme, and this year it is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.” The master of ceremonies will be retired WPTV news anchor Jim Sackett, a Wellington resident.

The program will also include other honorary guest speakers, including greetings from the military by one of FSO’s recent recipients, Sgt. Latania E. McCook with the U.S. Army Florida National Guard. She recently returned home from a tour in the Horn of Africa in support of Task Force Seminoles. The keynote speaker will be Vietnam veteran Michael Coleman, who served 21 years in the United States Air Force.

Other participants will be the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the Boynton Beach Fire Department Honor Guard, the Santaluces High School Army JROTC, the Olympic Heights High School MCJROTC, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 395, the Cub Scouts of America Pack 241, the Boca/Delray Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the Palm Beach Pipe & Drums and more. There will also be wreath presentations by local organizations and individuals, as well as a special presentation of the Wreath of Honor by Vietnam War veterans Vini Conigliaro and Deborah Zukero, and a dove release. The national anthem and “God Bless America” will be performed by Haileigh Galloway. There will be complimentary food and beverages following the service.

“We welcome the public, local dignitaries and truly encourage families to bring their children for this special Memorial Day service,” said Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar, founder of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. “We applaud the Palm Beach Memorial Park for continuing to host this event with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach.”

Special thanks to sponsors Ace Business Forms, Andy Wolf, Bank of America, the Breakers Hotel, Carmine’s Gourmet Market, Regency Party Rental & Productions, Spirit of Liberty NSDAR Wellington and the Memorial Day Planning Committee chaired by Rosemary Mouring, as well as the Palm Beach Memorial Park.

For more information about Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, visit www.forgottensoldiers.org or call (561) 369-2933. Palm Beach Memorial Park is located at 3691 Seacrest Blvd. in Lantana. For directions, call (561) 585-6444.

Briefs

Related Posts

Post Your Comments