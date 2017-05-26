Forgotten Soldiers, Memorial Park Partner For Memorial Day Service

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach invites the public to attend the 12th annual “A Day to Remember” Memorial Day service hosted by Palm Beach Memorial Park on Monday, May 29 from 11:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every year there is a unique theme, and this year it is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.” The master of ceremonies will be retired WPTV news anchor Jim Sackett, a Wellington resident.

The program will also include other honorary guest speakers, including greetings from the military by one of FSO’s recent recipients, Sgt. Latania E. McCook with the U.S. Army Florida National Guard. She recently returned home from a tour in the Horn of Africa in support of Task Force Seminoles. The keynote speaker will be Vietnam veteran Michael Coleman, who served 21 years in the United States Air Force.

Other participants will be the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the Boynton Beach Fire Department Honor Guard, the Santaluces High School Army JROTC, the Olympic Heights High School MCJROTC, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 395, the Cub Scouts of America Pack 241, the Boca/Delray Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the Palm Beach Pipe & Drums and more. There will also be wreath presentations by local organizations and individuals, as well as a special presentation of the Wreath of Honor by Vietnam War veterans Vini Conigliaro and Deborah Zukero, and a dove release. The national anthem and “God Bless America” will be performed by Haileigh Galloway. There will be complimentary food and beverages following the service.

“We welcome the public, local dignitaries and truly encourage families to bring their children for this special Memorial Day service,” said Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar, founder of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. “We applaud the Palm Beach Memorial Park for continuing to host this event with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach.”

Special thanks to sponsors Ace Business Forms, Andy Wolf, Bank of America, the Breakers Hotel, Carmine’s Gourmet Market, Regency Party Rental & Productions, Spirit of Liberty NSDAR Wellington and the Memorial Day Planning Committee chaired by Rosemary Mouring, as well as the Palm Beach Memorial Park.

For more information about Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, visit www.forgottensoldiers.org or call (561) 369-2933. Palm Beach Memorial Park is located at 3691 Seacrest Blvd. in Lantana. For directions, call (561) 585-6444.

