Get Free Tickets to Wellington Ballet Theatre’s ‘Snow White’

Wellington Ballet Theatre will present its original production of Snow White on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Wellington High School theater.

The show will be a non-traditional modern ballet based on the classic fairy tale penned by the Brothers Grimm and popularized by the Walt Disney classic. Conceptualized by Wellington Ballet Theatre’s Melissa Waters, it features artistic direction by Rocky Duvall and scenic design by Chris Gay. The experience will be magical, and young children are encouraged to attend.

Wellington Ballet Theatre thanks sponsors the Village of Wellington, Dance Arts Conservatory, Lightning Videos, Seasons Women’s Care, Floridian Community Bank, Jet Show Stable, Lundsford Orthodontics and the Romano Law Group for their support.

Tickets are free, but seating is reserved. Call the box office at (561) 290-8284 or e-mail WBTtickets@gmail.com for more info. Tickets can also be picked up at the theater box office one hour before each show. Wellington High School is located at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd.

Wellington Ballet Theatre will hold auditions to Beauty and the Beast on May 13. Call Randy at (561) 296-1880 for more info.

Briefs