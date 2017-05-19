LGWCD Supervisors Thank Santamaria

On Monday, May 8, the Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District Board of Supervisors thanked Jess Santamaria for helping the district celebrate its 100th anniversary. Santamaria was presented with a resolution of appreciation, as well as a framed copy of a Town-Crier advertisement detailing the history of the LGWCD. (L-R) Deputy Secretary-Treasurer Don Widing, Supervisor Simon Fernandez, Chairman Frank Schiola, Vice Chair Laura Danowski, Santamaria and Secretary-Treasurer Anita Kane.

