Madden To Attend Leaders Conference

May 26, 2017 | 12:03 am

Sophia Madden, 12, of Royal Palm Beach will attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., from June 17 to 22. Madden was nominated for this prestigious leadership experience by her teachers at Cypress Trails Elementary School based on her scholastic and personal achievements. She is a lifelong straight-A student, and last year achieved a perfect score on the Math FSA, earning a certificate of recognition signed by the governor. She is skilled at karate, archery, swimming and piano. Madden’s goal is to be the first woman elected president of the United States.

People

