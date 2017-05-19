Whole Foods To Feature Joanne Baker MacLeod

A reception for artist Joanne Baker MacLeod will be held at Whole Foods Market in Wellington on Friday, May 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Appetizers and wine will be served, and there will be live music and door prizes.

The cost for the reception is a $5 donation to the Wellington Art Society, which will go to the group’s scholarship fund. This year, the art society awarded seven $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors who intend to study art in college.

MacLeod is the current Wellington Art Society Whole Foods exhibitor. She will be showing many of her beautiful nature paintings at the store’s gallery through June.

MacLeod graduated from Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh with a degree in commercial art. Following graduation, she worked for American Greetings Card Company until she married. She continued painting while raising three children and moving from Chicago to Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., to Boxford, Mass., to Charlestown, S.C., and finally to Wellington in 1997.

MacLeod continues to be a working artist and is well known for her oil paintings of animals, landscapes, flowers and people. Her paintings have a softness to them and lovely muted colors of nature. She has won many awards for her art work and frequently takes part in local shows. She is a longtime member of the Wellington Art Society and Lake Worth Art League. Her paintings are found in private collections throughout the United States.

The Wellington Art Society is a nonprofit charitable organization in its 36th year. It is open to artists of all mediums and patrons of the arts. For more information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

Briefs