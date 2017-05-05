haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

World War II Veteran Hazen Kuskie Dies At Age 91

By at May 5, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

World War II veteran Hazen Kuskie of Royal Palm Beach died April 27 at age 91. The community is invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, May 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Hilary’s Restaurant.

Kuskie was a former engineer on the Union Railroad, a devoted husband of 68 years and the father of four children.

During World War II, Kuskie was a U.S. Army paratrooper. Born in Pennsylvania, he volunteered to join the army when the war broke out in Europe. He was chosen to be a member of the Army paratroopers, soon finding himself in Europe participating in a history-making jump over Norway with the goal of stopping Germany from developing a heavy water plant that was necessary to produce an atomic bomb. The raid was a success and gave the United States time to build its own atomic bomb.

Kuskie and his paratrooper group jumped out of airplanes at 500 feet in enemy territory. He participated in jumps over France and was honored, along with other veterans, in New York City’s “Welcome Home” parade in 1945, and again in 1995. He participated in an Honor Flight visit to Washington, D.C., in 2016, and in 2015 helped pick a charity for the Great Charity Challenge during Wellington’s Winterfest. That event was particularly exciting for him because paratroopers jumped from a plane and landed in the middle of the arena.

As a resident of Royal Palm Beach for the past decade, he shared his wartime experiences with the second-grade class at the Ideal school in Royal Palm Beach. He talked to them about the $50 a month he made for joining the paratroopers during the war and how he had to jump out of planes.

After leaving the service, Kuskie joined the railroad, became an engineer and worked there for 40 years in Pennsylvania. At his home in Somerset, Penn., he served as a council member and worked with the VFW to organize a color guard charged with participating in the funerals of other veterans. This was the achievement for which he was most proud.

Kuskie’s smiling face and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Family, friends and the public are invited to the celebration of his life on Friday, May 12. Hilary’s Restaurant is located in the Royal Plaza at 630 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Suite 2, in Royal Palm Beach.

