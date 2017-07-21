Back To School Block Party Aug. 5 In Wellington

The new school year is approaching, and in an effort to ensure that Wellington students are prepared for a great start, Wellington’s Community Services Department will host its annual Back-to-School Community Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tiger Shark Cove Park (13800 Greenbriar Blvd.).

Attendees can expect back-to-school supplies, entertainment, free food, arts and crafts, face painting, games, music and a kid zone.

The Back-to-School Community Block Party is made possible through partnerships with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, the Christopher Aguirre Memorial Foundation, Walgreens, the Wellington Community Foundation and the Wellington Kiwanis Club.

Due to a limited number of supplies, students are encouraged to arrive promptly with Wellington-issued school identifications. For more information, call the Community Services Department at (561) 791-4764.