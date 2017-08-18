Customer Appreciation Day At Hospice Resale

Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation and Hospice by the Sea Foundation Resale Shops are celebrating their 30-year anniversary of providing fashionable finds, all while giving back to the community.

The upscale, newly renovated shops will host their third quarterly customer appreciation day, which will include complimentary bites and beverages, along with discounts and prizes for customers who attend. Store locations throughout the Palm Beaches are in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Juno Beach. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at all three shop locations.

Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation and Hospice by the Sea Foundation Resale Shops have been an integral part of not only the communities that they serve, but in helping patients receive the hospice care that they deserve.

The stores accept gently used donations of all types from charitable community members, including clothing, houseware, furniture and vehicles, which are then sold to the public.

The proceeds from the goods sold directly benefit hospice patients and their families, including extraordinary comfort care, music therapy, and individual and family bereavement services.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted at all three locations, and large items are available for pickup at your home at no cost, by trusted employees. For more information, visit www.hpbcf.org/resale or call (561) 494-6814.