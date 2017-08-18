Josie Lapidot Awarded Urgent Care Territory

American Family Care, a leading provider of urgent care services, has awarded a territory to Josie Lapidot. She plans to revolutionize medical care in the Loxahatchee Groves area.

Lapidot, formerly of Miami, was awarded the exclusive rights to the AFC center in Loxahatchee Groves. She, along with her medically trained staff, plans to establish a high quality, state-of-the art, walk-in medical center that is comfortable, convenient and affordable for patients. A fully licensed doctor will be available to see patients every day of the week, 365 days a year.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this amazing opportunity with AFC and look forward to providing patient-focused, affordable health care to Loxahatchee Groves area patients,” Lapidot said. “Urgent care fills a void in the medical system, treating those cases which do not require the resources and expense of a hospital emergency room, as well as circumstances when a patient is unable to get an appointment to see their primary care physician in a timely manner.”

The AFC walk-in medical center differs from other medical centers by offering a consistent, broad range of treatment and services on the spot. Under one roof, experienced physicians and medical staff will diagnose and treat illnesses and have the capabilities to X-ray and set broken bones. The centers also include on-site labs that give quick test results for ailments such as mononucleosis and strep throat, provide treatment for workplace injuries, drug and alcohol screenings, pre-employment and sports physicals, as well as travel immunizations and vaccinations.

Dr. Annicol Marrocco will serve as medical director at the Loxahatchee Groves urgent care center. She is a board-certified physician with more than 20 years of experience, specializing in trauma and emergency room medicine. Marrocco and her team of physicians will deliver affordable, efficient, non-emergency treatment at the facility, located at 15689 Southern Blvd., Suite 101.

AFC is a leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care and occupational medicine, with more than 170 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year. Visit www.americanfamilycare.com for more information.