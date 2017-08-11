Royal Palm Bassmasters Host Tourney On Lake Okeechobee

The Royal Palm Bassmasters held a fishing tournament July 16 on Lake Okeechobee out of Scott Driver boat ramp.

First place was won by Bryan Stavropoulos and Kiel Carr with five fish weighing 15 pounds.

Second place was awarded to the team of Rick Eaton and Walt Zajkowski with five fish weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces.

The team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin took third place with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Big Fish of the tournament was 5 pounds, 15 ounces, caught by the team of Bryan Stavropoulos and Kiel Carr.

The Royal Palm Bassmasters meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center, located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane. The club is now accepting applications. Come and check out the fun you’ve been missing.

For more information, e-mail rpbassmasters@gmail.com, visit www.royalpalmbassmasters.org or call (561) 644-6269.