K-8 Wellington Wrestlers Take Home Trophy

The Wellington Wrestling Club’s K-8 grade team brought home the NCWA Gear Fall Series Final Championship trophy recently. Individual champions were Samuel Honzik, Nikolas Gray and Tyler Gray. Aiden Sandlofer took second place, while James Kosza and Malaki Diaz took third place.

The high school team finished in second place in its division behind the Riverdale team from Fort Myers. High school individual champions were Ethan Howard, Eric Saber and Chris Difiore. Hosanna Kropp took second, while Aaron Sandlofer took third.

The club will wrap up its season with a trip to Greensboro, N.C., for the Super 32 Preseason National event with three competitors Tyler Gray, Chris Difiore and Jared Abramson.

The Wellington Wrestling Club’s winter session begins on Nov. 2 with practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more info., contact coach Travis Gray at travis.gray@palmbeachschools.org or (561) 827-8595.