Local Relay For Life Kicks Off 2018 Season

Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County held a kickoff party on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Wellington Community Center. “A Blast from the Past for a Future Without Cancer” is the 2018 theme. This was the first of several planning meetings for the Relay for Life, which will be held Saturday, March 10 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The money raised goes to the American Cancer Society to fund research, early detection, patient support, distribution of information and other services. For more info., contact Lisa Noel at (561) 650-0129 or lisa.noel@cancer.org.