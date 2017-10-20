Rosarian Academy School Fair

The Rosarian Academy is hosting a Secondary School Fair at its Schar Hall on campus for seventh-grade and eighth-grade students and parents from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Representatives from the following schools are set to attend: American Heritage, the Benjamin School, Cardinal Newman, Saint Andrew’s, the Oxbridge Academy, the King’s Academy, Lake Worth Christian, the Pine School, Admiral Farragut Academy, Saint Mary’s School, Ken School, Pomfret School, Bishop’s College, Cardigan Mountain School, the Gould Academy, the Governor’s Academy, Holderness School, Kimball Union Academy, Milton Academy, Northfield Mount Hermon School, Proctor Academy, Salisbury School and Tabor Academy/Williston Northampton School.

The event is open to the public to attend at no charge. The Rosarian Academy is located at 807 N. Flagler Drive. For more info., contact Diane Kelly at diane.kelly@rosarian.org or (561) 345-3107.