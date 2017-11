Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County hosted its 36th annual Wellington Golf Classic on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Wanderers Club to benefit the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club. The morning began with a continental breakfast after registration, followed by scramble-style play on the golf course. A rocket launcher and a hole-in-one contest added fun to the game. Following golf, a buffet meal and silent auction took place at the award luncheon.