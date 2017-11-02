Community To Celebrate Three Decades Of B&G Club At Wellington Dinner Dance

The Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club is celebrating 30 years of its largest annual fundraiser during the annual Wellington Dinner Dance. The 30th anniversary event will once again take place at the International Polo Club Palm Beach on Jan. 5, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

The Wellington Dinner Dance is the largest fundraising event benefiting the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club, in Wellington one of 13 Boys & Girls Club locations in Palm Beach County.

This year’s Wellington Dinner Dance co-chairs include Georgina Bloomberg, Nicolette Goldfarb, Eric and Jennifer Goldman, and Marley Goodman-Overman. Honorary chairs are Dr. Edward and Maria Becker, Dr. Colette Brown-Graham, Julie Kime and Dr. Daxa Patel. Committee members include Jennifer Martinez, Joann Dee, Susan Ferraro, Heidi Harland, Shelley B. Goodman, Tawny Wolf, Julie Khanna, Kimberly Leland, Gordon Marrin, Juanita Shenkman, Lindsay Strafuss and Kathryn Walton.

“Each dedicated chair and committee member brings something extraordinary to the table. They are instrumental in achieving our goal of bringing quality programming to a growing number of youth and setting them on the path for a bright future,” said Jaene Miranda, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. “We are so grateful for their time and dedication to something that helps so many of our youth.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County provide services during non-school hours, as well as summer camp opportunities, to nearly 8,000 boys and girls from ages 6 to 18. The clubs emphasize educational, vocational, social, recreational, health, leadership and character building skills in a positive and safe atmosphere. Through quality programs, the club experience gives children the guidance they need to make a healthy transition from childhood to young adulthood. Learn more at www.bgcpbc.org.

Sponsorships and tickets are available. For more information, contact Christine Martin at (561) 683-3287 or cmartin@bgcpbc.org.