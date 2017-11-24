Flamingo Gallery To Hold 2017 Holiday Bazaar

Beginning Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. and every day through New Year’s Eve, during regular gallery hours, the Flamingo Clay Glass Metal Stone Gallery, located at 15 South J Street in downtown Lake Worth, will become a holiday bazaar with affordable art and gifts for every giving occasion. Decorate your home and trees with one-of-a-kind ornaments, find unique gifts for special people and find affordable quality art from local artists.

Thirty talented artists have created works for the holiday bazaar. There will be unique sculptures, teapots, tiles, candle holders, vests and dresses in glass, clay, fiber, beads, leather, wood and/or metals. Shoppers should note that there is still time to commission one of the gallery’s artists to custom-make a special, personalized gift item.

Additionally, every Saturday evening from 7 to 9 p.m., the gallery will host “Make and Take” workshops taught by accomplished artist Tracey Guiteau. They cost is $40, plus a small materials fee.

The public is encouraged to sign for the gallery’s e-mail list for up-to-the-minute information about special shows and events throughout the entire year. For more information, visit www.clayglassmetalstonegallery.com.