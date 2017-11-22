Garcia Named Florida Counselor Of The Year

The Florida School Counselor Association has selected Dr. Melissa Garcia of Seminole Ridge High School as its 2018 Florida School Counselor of the Year. The FSCA, a chapter of the American School Counselor Association, chose Garcia based on her implementation of school counseling innovations, her involvement in effective school counseling programs, her leadership and advocacy skills, and her contributions to student advancement at Seminole Ridge. Garcia, along with other state-level award recipients nationwide, will be honored at a black-tie gala in Washington, D.C.

Holiday Dance Show Dec. 1 — The SRHS dance program will present its first show of the year, a Holiday Spectacular, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $3 with student IDs. The event will also feature special appearances from the SRHS step team and the dance marathon committee. Pre-show tickets are available from Tammy Licavoli in the dance classroom.

More Than $2,000 Raised for DM — The SRHS 2018 Dance Marathon leadership team thanks the school community for its generosity in helping fundraise during the 26.2-hour Transform Today event. Through online donations, campus “canning,” and the Chipotle hospitality night Nov. 14, the grand total raised is $2,676, far surpassing the team’s goal of $1,500.

Hawks Collect for Children’s Hospital — Seminole Ridge students will undertake a holiday donation drive in support of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The hospital’s current donation wish list seeks a variety of items for school-age children, such as Barbie or Disney princess dolls, toy and remote-control cars, superhero action figures, Lego kits, stuffed animals or pillow pets, and art and painting kits. Items for teenagers include jewelry, art and craft kits; journals and diaries; sport balls and over-the-door basketball hoops; Kinex and Lego kits for teens; board games; playing cards (regular and Uno); and lotions, body sprays, chapsticks and makeup. Item donations for teenagers can be brought to any English teacher. Items for younger children can be brought to the school counseling office. The deadline to donate is Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus events. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Nov. 13-17: Kayla Portugal (grade 9), Sabrina Smith (grade 10), Jerry Jerome (grade 11) and Jackeline Acosta (grade 12).