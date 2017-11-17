Golf Instruction At Commons Park

GA Professional Chet Nowak will be organizing golf instruction for all ages at the Royal Palm Beach Commons Park driving range.

A former Golf Digest lead instructor and club professional, Nowak will operate throughout the year. A ladies’ clinic will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and a men’s clinics will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Private and group instruction is available upon request. Junior instruction is available at 11 a.m. Call (561) 670-0026 or e-mail alawspro@gmail.com for more info. Call for an appointment or stop by for a free 10-minute swing analysis.