Nov. 18 Gospel Concert To Benefit Royal Palm Food Pantry

10Royal Palm Covenant Church will host a major fundraising concert in support of the Royal Palm Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 18. “An Evening of Gospel Celebration” will take place at Royal Palm Beach High School, located at 10600 Okeechobee Blvd.

The featured performer is international Jamaican gospel singer Rev. Kevin Downswell, along with local performers, including Copeland Davis and Company, Prophet Peter Peart of Solid Rock Peart and the Soul Savers, Prophet Peart and the Full House Gospel Choir, Ingrid Hunter, Evangelist Bridget Bulcher and the FCWC Dance Ministry. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program gets underway at 6 p.m.

Concert tickets are $50 for VIP, $35 for adults in advance, $40 for adults at the door and $20 for children under age 12.

The concert will open with a performance by Avae Bernard of the Royal Palm Covenant Church Worship Team. All proceeds collected will support the work of the Royal Palm Food Pantry’s community missions.

Downswell’s gift of worship did not surface until the age of 13, when family members and friends overheard him singing. From then on, he would sing at churches, schools and small functions. In 2003, he emerged as a rising gospel artist when he entered and won the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s Gospel Song Competition.

In 2005, Downswell was ordained as an evangelist, the same year he graduated from the University of the West Indies, Mona with a degree in biochemistry. His plans of becoming a doctor would now come to a halt as he stepped into full-time ministry.

In 2008, Downswell released his first studio album, Close to You, dubbed “one of the most successful debut projects” by a Jamaican gospel artist. He made the charts that same year with the title track “Close to You.” The album quickly gained steam worldwide, hitting the top spots on charts in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Canada.

Four years later, he released his sophomore album, The Search Continues, which catapulted his ministry and presence on the local and international gospel scene. The hit single “You Make Me Stronger” has become an anthem for gospel enthusiasts.

Downswell has earned many accolades for his work in the gospel ministry, including the awards for 2017 Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Hit Song of the Year for “Goodbye World” and Collaboration of the Year for “Not Afraid” with Rondell Positive by the Sterling Gospel Music Awards. He has won the Youth View Award for Favorite Gospel Artist in Jamaica for the past four consecutive years.

Now an ordained evangelist, author, motivational speaker and international recording artist, Downswell is at the helm of Kevin Downswell Ministries.

Royal Palm Covenant Church has been a vital and active member of the western communities for 55 years. Over the past 15 years, Royal Palm Covenant Church has maintained the Royal Palm Food Pantry, a community food pantry serving more than 160 families weekly, and providing grocery baskets and Thanksgiving meals each year. Last year, more than 500 families were fed for Thanksgiving.

For more information about the concert, call Rev. Michael Rose at (561) 793-1077, or visit www.rpcchurch.com.