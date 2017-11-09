NPI Group Supports Habitat For Humanity

Members of the Wellington First! Chapter of Network Professionals Inc. (NPI) volunteered their time and skills to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County on Saturday, Oct. 28. NPI volunteers worked with Habitat staff to install windows in a home in Greenacres that a deserving family will move into right before the holidays. NPI Wellington First! members are local business people and entrepreneurs who reside and work in Wellington and the surrounding communities and provide great services to their customers and community. Shown above are Shelley Siegel, Roy Siegel, Sharon Simon, Dale Gieske, Teri Lane Gieske, Jeff McElroy, Mariana Lockett, Bill Smith, Shana Sasko and Derf Sasko.