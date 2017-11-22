Palm Beach Central Debaters Win Big

The Palm Beach Central High School debate team experienced its best day ever at a recent tournament at Martin County High School. There were about 300 students from 19 schools competing in nine different events. A good tournament result is usually about five or six awards. Palm Beach Central brought home 16 awards, nine trophies and seven ribbons.

Award winners included: Marlana Lawrence and Joevante Jean, first place in Two-Person Acting; Evett Rodriguez, first place in Dramatic Reading; Briana Garcon, first place in Original Oratory; Hunter Giel and Mauricio Maroto, second place in Beginning Two-Person Debate; Garrett Gouveia, second place in Beginning Dramatic Reading; Mailon Cedeno, third place in Dramatic Reading; Lilyana Yuhn, third place in Beginning Dramatic Reading; Anson Lau, fifth place in Student Congress; Gillian Gouveia, fifth place in Dramatic Reading; Arman Naim, fifth place in Beginning Dramatic Reading; Mariana Valencia, sixth place in Student Congress; Benjamin Gott and Logan Downs, sixth place in Two-Person Acting; and Kelsey Panico, sixth place in Beginning Dramatic Reading.