Primary Care Clinics Honored For Patient-Centered Care

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recently announced that the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics in Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Lake Worth, Lantana and West Palm Beach have received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships.

“This national recognition places our clinics among an elite group that has demonstrated a commitment to advancing quality in health care,” said Christopher F. Irizarry, executive director of clinical services for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, which owns and operates the clinics. “I commend our clinic staff on their dedication and focus on our patients, as it is our patients who are at the forefront of everything we do.”

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. “The Health Care District is honored to have earned this national distinction,” Health Care District CEO Darcy J. Davis said. “NCQA’s Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize relationships between patients and providers which optimize outcomes and promote efficiencies through coordinated care.”

Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the healthcare system. “NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane said. “Recognition shows that the C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics have the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

To earn recognition, which is valid for three years, the C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

“The Health Care District is committed to ongoing quality improvement,” said Dr. Belma Andrić, the Health Care District’s chief medical officer. “This recognition demonstrates that our clinicians are achieving that goal while enhancing the patient experience.”

The C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics provide medical, dental, women’s health, behavioral health and pharmacy services to all patients, with or without insurance. While they do accept walk-ins, families and individuals are encouraged to call the appointment line at (561) 642-1000.