Red Ribbon Week At Polo Park Middle

Red Ribbon Week is a drug, alcohol, tobacco and violence prevention awareness campaign observed by schools every October. During this year’s Red Ribbon Week, held Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, the organization known as Living Skills in the Schools (LSIS) spoke to students at Polo Park Middle School. LSIS is a substance abuse prevention and education program, where age-appropriate presenters share their personal experiences with substance abuse and the importance of maintaining an addiction-free lifestyle. Recovery speakers shared their personal stories and discussed the importance of coping and refusal skills, while providing insight into the perils of substance abuse. Students were fascinated with the presentation and asked thoughtful questions.