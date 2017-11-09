Solar Co-op Information Sessions

Florida Solar United Neighborhoods (FL SUN) has planned several information sessions about the solar-co-op. One session will be held at the Boynton Beach City Library (208 Seacrest Blvd.) on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.; another will be held at the Vista Government Center (2300 N. Jog Road) on Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.; a third session will be held at the South Florida Science Center (4801 Dreher Trail North) on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m.; and a fourth session will be held Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Hagen Ranch Road Library (14350 Hagen Ranch Road).

Neighborhoods in Palm Beach County are forming solar co-ops to save money, making the transition to solar energy easier, while building a network of solar supporters. FL SUN, a nonprofit organization, has helped Florida homeowners bring solar energy into their homes for the past two years. For more information, visit www.solarunitedneighbors.org/palmbeach.