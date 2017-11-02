Click here to pull up for the Town-Crier Digital Issue for November 3, 2017. LEAD STORIES: FDOT Official: Start Of SR 7 Extension Project Is Imminent… Royal Palm Beach Election Season Off To An Early Start… Lox Council OKs Emergency Road Maintenance Work… Wellington, Royal Palm Beach Plan Vets Day Events Nov. 11… Westlake Grand Opening Draws A Sizable Crowd… Wellington Man’s ‘Tombstone’ Display A Halloween Tradition… Foundation’s Red, White & Blue Jeans Salute Returns On Nov. 10… Wellington Food Drive Again Seeks To Help At Thanksgiving… Lox Groves’ Finance Committee Picks Jim Rockett As Chair… More Services, Same Pampering At Expanded California Nails…