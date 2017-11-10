Wellington Cares Shatters Goals At Third Annual Luncheon

Wellington Cares hosted its third annual luncheon Friday, Oct. 6 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Attendees heard from Dr. Leonard R. Hock Jr., chief medical officer of Trustbridge Palliative Care and Advanced Illness Management, as well as representatives from Extraordinary Charities and Wellington Regional Medical Center. The event raised more than $22,000.

“Our third annual luncheon was a tremendous success. The funds raised will go directly back into the community, helping our seniors here in Wellington age in place and stay in the homes they love,” Executive Director Kathy Foster said. “A heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors and those who attended.”

More than 100 guests attended and received a gift bag compliments of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith and other luncheon sponsors.

“Wellington Cares is truly a home-grown charity,” Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig said. “We are so proud of this group of caring residents that changes the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable seniors.”

Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Melissa McKinlay also attended.

“I was honored to attend this year’s luncheon recognizing the success of the organization,” she said. “Kathy Foster has done a tremendous job building Wellington Cares into the premier seniors’ nonprofit in the western communities.”