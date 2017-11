Women of the Western Communities met Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. After a delicious buffet, the ladies tied a dozen blankets ready to donate to the YWCA’s Harmony House. Mair Armand welcomed guests and new members. Since Nov. 23 is Thanksgiving, President Cheryl Dunn Bychek had each person give a brief reason why they felt thankful. For more information about the group, e-mail Mair Armand at mair.armand1@gmail.com or call (561) 635-0011.