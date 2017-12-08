Kupoluyi Graduates Air Force Basic Training

U.S. Air Force Airman Roland A. Kupoluyi recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kupoluyi is a 2017 graduate of Wellington High School.