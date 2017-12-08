Rosarian Academy Holds Community Food Drive

The Rosarian Academy held its annual community food drive in conjunction with WPTV Channel 5 Bill Brooks’ Food for Families from Oct. 25 through Nov. 16.

Coordinated by the eighth grade, more than 1,500 pounds of food was collected and donated to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church’s van ministry and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. St. Paul of the Cross picked up the food, and the non-perishable food items helped provide needy families with a plentiful Thanksgiving.

