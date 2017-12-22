RPB To Host Holiday Day Camp At Commons Park

Registration is now open for a holiday day camp being held at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park by the Royal Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department.

Children ages 6 to 12 years old can attend the camp for two weeks. The camp dates are Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 5. The cost is $200 for Royal Palm Beach residents and $225 for non-residents for the two-week camp.

Camp runs Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. An additional $20 will be required for campers needing early drop-off and late pick-up. In-person registration only will be accepted at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center, located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane. For more information, call (561) 790-5124.