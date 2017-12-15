RPB’s Western Academy Participates In Candy Wrapper Collection

As part of Western Academy Charter School’s Go Green initiatives, the school participated in a Candy Wrapper Collection from mid-October through the end of November as part of a school contest by the Loggerhead Marine Center.

The school collected 34.66 pounds of candy wrappers and is one of the top three schools in the contest. “I am thankful to all of our parents, students, staff and teachers for collecting the wrappers and packaging. We are teaching our students about green initiatives and are proud of their efforts and environmental stewardship. We are very excited to have our own sea turtle,” Principal Linda Terranova said.

The Loggerhead Marine Center partnered with TerraCycle and sent all candy wrappers and packaging collected to be re-purposed into new supplies.

Western Academy Charter School is the proud recipient of FAU/Pine Jog Environmental Education Center’s Green School of Excellence recognition and takes pride in making the world a greener place.

The school has also been recognized as a 2017 Green School of Excellence by the School District of Palm Beach County.