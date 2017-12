The Santas on the Run 5K & Family Fun Race was held at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park on Saturday, Dec. 2. Organizers provided Santa suits to anyone who wanted to wear one in the race. Proceeds benefit Dogs to the Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides access to therapy and compassion dogs for first responders and healthcare professionals, as well as support critical incident stress management programs. For more info., visit www.santasontherun.com.