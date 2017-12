Winter Fest returned to Royal Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. Guests got into the holiday spirit and enjoyed the sounds from local choirs, bands and dance teams on the main stage. A variety of holiday crafts and decorations were abundant throughout the park, as were games and rides. The event included the lighting of the holiday tree, and Santa stopped by for a visit. Kids got to play in snow, and food was provided by the popular Food Truck Invasion.