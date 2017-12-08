VSAFL Holiday Showcase Dec. 9

VSAFL’s Holiday Showcase, “Thank You for the Music,” will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth.

Local children, teens and adults with and without disabilities will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on a professional stage. Returning showcase favorites include VSAFL’s Dance Residency students from Forest Hill Elementary School, Southern Dance Theater’s Special Arts Ensemble and VSAFL’s SpotLighters. VSAFL’s Beatbusters, Southern Christian Academy and VSAFL’s Dance Residency from John I. Leonard High School will join the showcase for the first time.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call (561) 966-7025 to RSVP. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. For more info., visit www.vsapbc.com.