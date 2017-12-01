Wellington High School Debaters Help Animals In Need

Wellington High School novice debaters not only debated the topic of supporting adoption dogs, they showed their support at the recent Tri County Animal Rescue fundraiser at Trump International.

Amanda Ng and Matt McGann met one of the fundraising chairs, skincare entrepreneur Adrien Arpel, and handled Bailey and Riley, who belongs to another chair, Andrea Stark.

Many of the dogs from the Houston flooding and hurricane-struck Puerto Rico have been brought to Tri County in search of a home.

If you would like to adopt a pet, visit Tri County Animal Rescue at www.tricountyanimalrescue.com.