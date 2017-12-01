WLMS Hosts Perfect Score Celebration

Wellington Landings Middle School held a Perfect Score Celebration on Monday, Nov. 6 for students who achieved a perfect score on one or more of their state standardized tests last school year.

Parents attended the ceremony and students were recognized and were awarded with certificates, medals and letters of congratulations from Florida Gov. Rick Scott. The Wellington Landings Jazz Band, under the direction of Christina Johnson, performed at the ceremony.

Wellington Landings congratulates the following students on their outstanding performance: Allie Alder, Hasibuddin Azwad, Karsyn Baughman, Evan Bergeron, Santiago Camargo, Luke Carey, Mason Cordell, Caleb Da Silva, Ashlyn Dellavecchia, Julianna Disalvo, Zachary Fleisch, Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu, Ava Grave De Peralta, Gavin Grave De Peralta, David Herman, Grant Hugus, Marlena Hutchinson, Blake Kendall, Victoria Lay, Brian Lee, Seann Levine, Lance Nelson, Evan Noyes, Sophia Osborne, Hannah Pahl, Emma Petlev, Kailyn Pinder, Jerry Richardson, Alex Rothman, Isabel Ruiz, Benjamin Silvestri, Tobias Smith, Daria Sokolova, Alyssa Sullivan, Hannah Teebagy, Coby Tish, Hunter Tota, Lara Tunca, Jordynn Velez, Josephine Vinciguerra, Anderson Wall and Mckenna Wickers.