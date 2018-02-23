RPBHS Students Win Theater Competition

Four advanced theater students from Royal Palm Beach High School — Daniel Powers, Ciara LaTouche, Kathie Torres and Mitchell Saulog — were among the 10 winners in the Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Competition at Palm Beach Dramaworks. The students will each receive a $250 cash award, have their plays produced by professionals on the Palm Beach Dramaworks stage and have them published. Shown above are competition winners (L-R) Deja Gamble, Cassie Glover, Marisa Langston, Sailor Kate Ashley, Daniel Powers, Ciara LaTouche, Kathie Torres, Mitchell Saulog and Adam Benjamin. Not shown: Emily Betts.