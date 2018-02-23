Wellington Art Society Receptions

The Wellington Art Society will host a reception for its latest exhibit on Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex on Forest Hill Blvd. The exhibit will feature approximately 38 pieces in the upstairs and downstairs galleries.

The featured artists are: Jean Williard, Stan Greenfield, Susan Mosely, Betty Jane Zedonek, Toni Willey, Hildegard Donavan, Lynne Doyal, Donna Donelan, Raymonde Talleyrand, Betty Brodie, Joanne Baker MacLeod, Robert MacLeod, Franklin Weiss and Valentina Rapetskaya.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will be drawings for special door prizes. The public is invited.

The Wellington Art Society will also host a reception on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to noon for an equine art exhibit now showing at the Wellington Community Center. This first equine exhibit features 15 artists, including a premiere showing of Laurie Snow Hein’s painting North Dakota Mustangs at Teddy Roosevelt Park.

The featured artists are: Joanne Baker MacLeod, Robert MacLeod, Raymonde Talleyrand, Susan Tenenbaum, Franklin Weiss, Betty Brodie, Betty Jane Zedonek, Jean Williard, Patricia Heller, Karla Smith, Stan Greenfield, Ana Noble, Valentina Rapetskaya, George Taylor and Laurie Snow Hein.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will be drawings for special door prizes. The public is invited to view this unique exhibit.

For more information about the Wellington Art Society, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.