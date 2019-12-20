Wellington’s Favorite Tribute Bands Stage Bahamas Benefit

Hundreds of area residents enjoyed a benefit concert Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Wellington Amphitheater aimed at raising money to help the people hit hardest in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.

Band members and support staff donated their time and talents to performing at the Bahamas benefit. Acts included a Michael Buble Tribute, All Heart/Heart Tribute, Crystal Visions of Fleetwood Mac, an Aretha Franklin Tribute, Turnstiles/Billy Joel Tribute, the Long Run Band Ultimate Eagles Tribute and the Boss Project/Bruce Springsteen Tribute, plus stand-up comic Michael Panzeca.

“The need is ongoing, and the time to help is still now,” said organizer Paul Goldschlag, who performs as Bruce Springsteen in the Boss Project.

Goldschlag added that people can still donate through the end of January.

For more information on how to donate, email bossprojectband@gmail.com.