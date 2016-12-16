The 33rd annual Wellington Holiday Parade took place Sunday, Dec. 11 along Forest Hill Blvd. This year’s theme was “Holiday Movie Magic.” There were floats, marching bands, baton twirlers, dance companies and more. Congratulations to the winners: Decorated Vehicle: Way-FM 88.1 (first) and Fix My PC Store (second); Performing Group: Dance Theater (first) and Temple Beth Torah (second); Adult Float: Retreat at Palm Beach (first) and Bethesda Health/Bethesda Hospital West (second); Juvenile Float: Cub Scout Pack 120 (first) and TNT Gymnastics (second); Band: Wellington High School (first) and John I. Leonard High School (second); Marching Group: Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida (first) and Discovery Key Elementary Cheerleaders (second); and Best in Show: Park Vista High School Band.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Palm Beach County