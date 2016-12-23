Spelling Bee At New Horizons

New Horizons Elementary School recently hosted its annual schoolwide spelling bee. The best spellers from each third, fourth and fifth-grade class competed, and there were two school winners. Fourth grader Klint DeGuzman and fifth grader Anna Gordon will represent New Horizons in the district spelling bee in February. Shown above are DeGuzman and Gordon with Principal Betsy Cardozo and Spelling Bee organizers Sarah Smith and Jennifer Schuler.

